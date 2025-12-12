HBO teases new Euphoria, Larry David, and much more in 2026 sizzle reel The network also teased the new project Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! and shared some new footage of The Comeback.

There’s a whole bunch coming to HBO (Max) in 2026 that the network has been teasing for quite a while. A third season of Euphoria feels almost mythic at this point—its last season aired in early 2022 and practically its whole cast became movie stars in the interim—but it’s hardly the only major return on the horizon. There’s Industry, The Pitt, House Of The Dragon, and Larry David—though not Curb Your Enthusiasm—all returning in the coming year.

The clip shared by HBO this morning doesn’t reveal too much about the plot of any of these things (it’s a bit too crowded for that) but it does offer a first look at a lot. Season three of The Comeback, which was previously confirmed to center on Valerie Cherish starring in the first-ever AI-written sitcom, gets about one second’s worth of footage. The same is true of Hacks, The Gilded Age, and Dune: Prophecy. The “Untitled Larry David Project,” which the comedian created with Barack and Michelle Obama to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday, gets a teensy bit more attention. It seems like it could pair well with the apparent documentary Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, which also gets a first look in the clip.