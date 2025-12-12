Zootopia 2 has made a billion dollars in two-and-a-half weeks
Disney's second billion-dollar grosser of the year is the fastest PG-rated film to reach the milestone.Courtesy of Disney
Less than 24 hours after inking a billion-dollar deal with OpenAI to let Sora generate videos of pregnant Judy Hopps doing a 9/11, Disney has recouped its investment. Per Variety, Zootopia 2 is about to become Disney’s second film of the year to generate a billion dollars, making it the fastest PG-rated movie ever to do so. The sequel joins Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake and China’s box office juggernaut Ne Zha II, which grossed $1.9 billion, as the only films this year to cross the billion-dollar mark.