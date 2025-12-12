Less than 24 hours after inking a billion-dollar deal with OpenAI to let Sora generate videos of pregnant Judy Hopps doing a 9/11, Disney has recouped its investment. Per Variety, Zootopia 2 is about to become Disney’s second film of the year to generate a billion dollars, making it the fastest PG-rated movie ever to do so. The sequel joins Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake and China’s box office juggernaut Ne Zha II, which grossed $1.9 billion, as the only films this year to cross the billion-dollar mark.

As of today, Zootopia has grossed more than $232 million domestically and $753 million internationally. Thankfully, rather than protecting its characters, Disney is now allowing anyone to make a Zootopia sequel on their phone. Will all that homespun Disney magic take a bite out of Zootopia 3 whenever it arrives? Only time will tell. We’re just happy that, after nearly a decade of waiting, Sora will soon be able to generate an animated version of that DeviantArt comic about Judy’s abortion.

It’s been a topsy-turvy year for Disney, which has found itself at the center of an intensifying culture war on television and changing tastes in movie theaters. Despite the costly flops Elio, Snow White, and Tron: Ares and middling performances from Marvel movies, Disney has offset those with a handful of hits, including Freakier Friday, a modestly priced live-action family-friendly comedy that brought in $153 million. At a reported budget of $42 million, Freakier Friday is the only movie Disney made this year for less than $100 million. According to The Numbers, Snow White is the only one still in the red, but maybe Sora’s Snow White will help make up the difference.