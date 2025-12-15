The easy part is over in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 trailer

Stranger Things returned last month, and it didn’t conclude with our heroes in the strongest position. And why would it; there’s still two more segments of season 5 to get through before the end of the story we started almost ten years ago. The trailer for the next segment, which arrives on Netflix on Christmas, is very dramatic and looks to be mostly climax, though it does include a pretty funny needle drop for Diana Ross’ “Upside Down.”

The trailer picks up right after the group’s failure at the end of volume 1. Though she did briefly appear in volume 1, the volume 2 trailer promises more Max (Sadie Sink), trapped in the Upside Down with Mike and Nancy’s younger sister Holly. We also catch a glimpse of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) working again with her “sister” Kali Prasad (Linnea Berthelson), who returned in volume 1 after her introduction in season 2. Teamwork is the focus here, as Will says: “I don’t know what’s on the other side of this, but if we want to stand a chance of surviving, we need to be a team.”

Volume 2 will hit Netflix at 5 pm PT on December 25, with the two-hour finale dropping on Netflix (and in theaters) on New Years’ Eve.