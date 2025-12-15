The easy part is over in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 trailer
The second volume of season 5 arrives on Netflix on Christmas Day.Image courtesy of Netflix
Stranger Things returned last month, and it didn’t conclude with our heroes in the strongest position. And why would it; there’s still two more segments of season 5 to get through before the end of the story we started almost ten years ago. The trailer for the next segment, which arrives on Netflix on Christmas, is very dramatic and looks to be mostly climax, though it does include a pretty funny needle drop for Diana Ross’ “Upside Down.”