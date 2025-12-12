Amazon nukes AI-generated Fallout recaps
The error-filled Fallout recaps, which unsurprisingly misreported key details meant to serve as simple refreshers of the show's first season, are no more.Courtesy of Prime Video
Never let a computer do a recapper’s job. Once again showcasing the limitations of a computer’s ability to follow the simple plot of a television show based on a long-running video game series, Prime Video has pulled its AI-generated recaps of Fallout‘s first season, per The Verge. Unsurprisingly, the recaps, which were designed to give fans a refresher before the second season drops, were filled with errors. Pulling posts from Reddit and X of viewers criticizing Prime’s state-of-the-art LLM, GamesRadar reported yesterday that the AI mistook Fallout‘s retro-future aesthetics for a show set in the 1950s, rather than the post-apocalyptic late-2070s. “Worse,” GamesRadar continues, “The Ghoul’s offer in the Fallout season 1 ending for Lucy (Ella Purnell) is framed as a ‘join or die’ situation, instead of a chance for them both to find the man ‘behind the wheel’ in New Vegas.”