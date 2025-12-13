Titane director Julia Ducournau returns with Alpha trailer
Julia Ducournau's long-awaited follow-up to Titane makes its trailer debut.Courtesy of Neon
Four years after showing the Dominic Toretto’s of the world how to properly care for an automobile, Titane director Julia Ducournau returns with a new bodily nightmare. The trailer for Alpha, Ducournau’s follow-up to the 2021 Palme d’Or winner, dropped earlier today. It offers a different kind of intensity from the hard-charging, full-throttle body horror of Titane, one of our favorite films from 2021. Still, even when shifting into a different gear, Ducournau’s focus on relationships between daughters and parents remains clear.