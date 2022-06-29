Since Rob Zombie announced his Munsters movie last summer, the world’s 7.7 billion people have held their breath. Living through a near-constant onslaught of environmental, financial, sociological, and political setbacks, they waited for the final shoe to drop, worrying that maybe, just maybe, Butch Patrick wouldn’t appear in The Munsters movie. Would Zombie really forget about the original wolf boy in his much-anticipated reboot?

Thankfully, director Rob Zombie doesn’t want to torture his audience with his first foray into family-friendly filmmaking. Today on Instagram, Zombie addressed concerns about Patrick’s role in the film, confirming he would, in fact, make an appearance as the Tin Can Man.



“Where’s Eddie you ask? Well, I’ll tell you!,” Zombie wrote on Instagram. “My good buddy [Butch Patrick] is now in The Munsters as The Tin Can Man. I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun!”



Advertisement

The Tin Can Man is a robot invented by Grandpa Munster (Al Lewis) on the original TV show as an entry into Eddie’s science fair.



Patrick isn’t the first OG Munster Zombie announced. Pat Priest, who played the family’s weird human niece Marylin, will also appear in the film. However, while Zombie was nice enough to let a traumatized world know about Patrick, he has yet to announce who will be playing the roles of Eddie and Marilyn in the film. The teaser released earlier this month only featured Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) in an abridged but spot-on recreation of the original 60s credits.



G/O Media may get a commission Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil It's in the name

This blend of vitamins and essential oils from Provence Beauty can be used as a moisturizer for hands, nails, and hair, and like 50 other things, too. Buy for $13 at Amazon Use the promo code ROSE10INV Advertisement

Is this movie set after Marilyn went to college and after villagers with pitchforks and torches got to Eddie? More importantly, once again, we must ask if Eddie’s mother is a vampire and his father is a Frankenstein, why the hell is he a werewolf?



The Munsters | Rob Zombie Vision (Written & Directed) | Teaser Trailer

It’s still unclear what our little wolf boy’s role in the film will be. But as long as Butch Patrick is there, the concerned citizens of the world can sleep a little easier tonight, knowing that at least one Eddie is howling at the moon.

Advertisement

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will howl, as well, later this year.

