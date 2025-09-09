Good times never seemed so good in Song Sung Blue trailer
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star in the true story about two down-on-their-luck musicians who start a successful Neil Diamond tribute band.Screenshot: Focus Features/YouTube
Good times have never seemed so good and neither has Hugh Jackman‘s hair. The Greatest Showman actor sports a black, shoulder-length blowout as a tribute to Neil Diamond in the trailer for Song Sung Blue. He’s not actually playing the legendary musician, but a man named Mike Sardina, who became something of a musical legend in his own community. The real Sardina, who died in 2006, was one half of Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute act he started with his future wife, Claire, in 1989. (He was lightning, she was Thunder.) Kate Hudson plays Mike’s other half in Craig Brewer’s new film, which chronicles both their love story and improbable rise within the Milwaukee scene.