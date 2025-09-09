Good times never seemed so good in Song Sung Blue trailer

Good times have never seemed so good and neither has Hugh Jackman‘s hair. The Greatest Showman actor sports a black, shoulder-length blowout as a tribute to Neil Diamond in the trailer for Song Sung Blue. He’s not actually playing the legendary musician, but a man named Mike Sardina, who became something of a musical legend in his own community. The real Sardina, who died in 2006, was one half of Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute act he started with his future wife, Claire, in 1989. (He was lightning, she was Thunder.) Kate Hudson plays Mike’s other half in Craig Brewer’s new film, which chronicles both their love story and improbable rise within the Milwaukee scene.

Song Sung Blue was adapted from Greg Koh’s 2008 documentary of the same name, which also chronicled the couple’s story. “I’m not a songwriter. I’m not a sex symbol,” Jackman says while pitching the band to his future partner (a pretty silly comment considering the attention-grabbing nature of his ‘do). “I just want to entertain people.” Hudson’s character echoes a similar sentiment. “I don’t want to be a hairdresser,” she says. “I want to sing, I want to dance, I want a garden, I want a cat.” As the story goes on, the two will unite their families and futures and prove “it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams,” per the film’s synopsis.

Song Sung Blue seems like it’s aiming for fun for the whole family, and it has an appropriately jolly December 25 release date to boot. The film may not be about Diamond himself, but it will feature a good cross section of his catalogue (per IndieWire), including, of course, “Sweet Caroline,” which features heavily in the trailer. You may even find yourself singing the “bum bum bum”s along with the characters.