The devil works hard, but the British period piece industrial complex works harder. Up next on the docket is Becoming Elizabeth, a new Starz series following the tumultuous teen years of Queen Elizabeth I.

The first trailer for the show kicks off with the death of her father, King Henry VIII, which leads to the coronation of her 9-year-old brother Edward. Per Starz, the siblings “find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.” The child king’s decision-making skills leave something to be desired, leading him to clash with his sisters over the prospect of arranged marriages. (The mass bloodshed looks pretty rough, too.)

The trailer promises plenty of Tudor era extravagance, dramatic horseback riding, battles set against the bleakness of the English countryside, and some literal bodice ripping (with a sword?! ), because hey, this is premium cable and it’s the network that brought you Outlander!

German actress Alicia von Rittberg (Fury) stars as the titular future queen, with Romola Garai (The Hour) and Oliver Zetterström (The Romanoffs) as Mary and Edward. Other cast members include Jamie Parker (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Tom Cullen (Weekend), Bella Ramsey (Game Of Thrones), Jessica Raine (Call The Midwife), and Olivier Huband (A Discovery Of Witches). Becoming Elizabeth was written, created, and executive produced by Anya Reiss, a playwright who’s also worked on EastEnders.

Back in 2018, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan played the sisters in the film Mary, Queen Of Scots. Cate Blanchett portrayed Elizabeth twice in 10 years, in 1998's Elizabeth and 2007's Elizabeth: The Golden Age. Becoming Elizabeth promises to mix things up by looking at an earlier period in the monarch’s life.

Becoming Elizabeth premieres on Starz on June 12, at midnight on streaming and at 9 p.m. ET/PT on conventional television.