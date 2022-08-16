Grammy-winning singer-songwriter SZA will soon make her film debut in director and restaurateur Eddie Huang’s Tuna Melt.

Pegged as an “off-beat dramedy” about a hitman (played by Huang), SZA will star in Tuna Melt as the love interest, who meets Huang’s character shortly after a job. Oh, and he’s just gone through a breakup. Deadline likens the film to Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity, so, wow.

Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry has also been booked in an unspecified role, but Huang’s already dubbed the pairing the “Perfect Angel Cast” (agreed). Huang made his directorial debut last year with the basketball flick Boogie, featuring the the late rapper Pop Smoke and Zola’s Taylour Paige. The restauranteur-turned-writer gained notoriety with the publishing of his 2013 memoir, Fresh Off The Boat, which was crafted into a sitcom for ABC.

SZA made her major label debut way back in 2017 with the show-stopping Ctrl, which still remains on the Billboard 200 chart to this day. Over the last couple of years she’s been teasing her sophomore album while sharing the singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days.” She collected her first Grammy last year for the Doja Cat collaboration “Kiss Me More.”

In celebration of Ctrl’s fifth year anniversary, the singer shared a deluxe version of the album featuring five previously unreleased songs. Earlier this year, she promised the arrival of “SZA summer,” but baby, it’s now August. This writer won’t hold it against her, as she’s also been facing issues with her label TDE.

Now SZA, go on a fulfill your Hollywood dreams, then get back in the studio—and quickly! This writer doesn’t know if she’d make it through a “SZA winter.”