As Ted Lasso’s third season heads for a conclusion, the Apple TV+ series appears to be going out with a whisper, not a bang—at least in Los Angeles, that is. Earlier this week, a Paley Center season 3 finale screening and celebration was abruptly canceled with event organizers citing “unforeseen circumstances,” Deadline reports.

Initially scheduled to take place at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, May 30, event organizers have not yet publicly elaborated on the reasoning behind the cancellation. A message on the event page states that “all ticket buyers will automatically be issued a full refund.” Numerous stars from the popular show were set to attend, including Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni and James Lance.

Although public details behind the cancel lation remain scant, the Ted Lasso celebration is one of many events that have been canceled since the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) first began striking on May 1. The Daytime Emmys and Peabody Awards were both postponed at the beginning of May, and the MTV Movie Awards were reformatted as a pre-taped broadcast after host Drew Barrymore dropped out in solidarity with the WGA. The Tony Awards are still scheduled for June 11; the WGA agreed not to picket the event earlier this month after Tony Awards Productions reformatted the event to comply with WGA requests. As far as the Ted Lasso cast goes, Sudeikis, Hunt, Fernandez and Brett Goldstein have all shown out at WGA picket lines in solidarity with the Guild’s collective action.

Ted Lasso’s season finale premieres on Apple TV+ on May 31.