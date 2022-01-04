A new year brings a fresh crop of movies to Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, which as usual gives viewers a wide selection of styles and genres to choose from. Our top pick of the month is A Hero, the new film from Iranian master Asghar Farhadi, which came in at No. 5 on The A.V. Club’s list of the best films of 2021. That title hits the platform on January 21.
In the meantime, you can catch up with recent films from critical darlings like Wes Anderson and Christopher Nolan. And if you’re sick of prestige (or The Prestige, as the case my be), January also brings a trio of modern horror and horror-ish classics—namely, American Psycho, Eve’s Bayou, and Sinister—to Prime Video.