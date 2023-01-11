The 14 most anticipated games of 2023

Horizon: Call Of The Mountain (February 22) and Horizon: Burning Shores (April 19)

Horizon Call of the Mountain - State of Play June 2022 Announce Trailer | PS VR2

The post-apocalyptic Horizon series—most recently represented with last year’s Forbidden West, which gets its own new DLC campaign, Burning Shores, on April 19—has one of the most lush and beautiful worlds in gaming. So it’s no surprise that Sony has opted to launch its new PSVR2 hardware with a trip back to Aloy’s world, with new spin-off title Call Of The Mountain offering up an up close and personal view of a bunch of beautiful robo-dinosaurs. After the initial PSVR struggled throughout its lifespan with software support, it’ll be interesting to see how many big-budget titles like this Sony will be willing to use to get its sequel system off the ground; we can’t deny that the game looks great in early footage.