When it comes to complicated villains, Marvel has an unparalleled rogue’s gallery, both in the pages of its comics and onscreen. After all, what would our favorite superheroes be without worthy villains to fight? The conflict between good and evil—especially when the stakes are high and involve a complex clash of ideologies—is what makes superhero movies worth watching. Let’s face it, you can’t save the world unless someone is threatening it.

With its latest big-screen offering, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel brings a classic antagonist from the comics to live-action for the first time. Namor, the mutant-god-king also known as K’uk’ulkan (played by Tenoch Huerta), and his army of underwater-dwelling warriors are a threat unlike any Wakanda has seen before.

But where does Namor rank among Marvel’s best villains? The A.V. Club has selected characters from the MCU as well as television shows and movies that exist outside of it. You won’t find every Marvel villain here, just the ones who stand out, either because of the actor’s interpretation, or the nuance of their characters—or a combination of both.