The Biggest Summer Blockbusters of 2003: 10 Can't-Miss Movies

From action-packed adventures to family-friendly flicks, these films left American audiences captivated and eager for more. Join us as we count down the top summer hits of 2003, showcasing their impressive box office results, talented directors, and star-studded casts. You won’t believe which made the cut.
Finding Nemo - Domestic Box Office: $380.84 million, Directed by Andrew Stanton
Voice Cast: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould.
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl - Domestic Box Office: $305.41 million, Directed by Gore Verbinski
Starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley.
The Matrix Reloaded - Domestic Box Office: $281.49 million, Directed by The Wachowskis
Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Anne Moss.
Bruce Almighty - Domestic Box Office: $242.83 million, Directed by Tom Shadyac
Starring Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Morgan Freeman.
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines - Domestic Box Office: $150.37 million, Directed by Jonathan Mostow
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl, Claire Danes, and Kristanna Loken.
Bad Boys II - Domestic Box Office: $138.61 million, Directed by Michael Bay
Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Jordi Mollà and Gabrielle Union.
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde - Domestic Box Office: $90.18 million, Directed by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld
Starring Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field, and Bob Newhart.
Seabiscuit - Domestic Box Office: $87.65 million, Directed by Gary Ross
Starring Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges, Chris Cooper.
2 Fast 2 Furious - Domestic Box Office: $127.15 million, Directed by John Singleton
Starring Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, and Eva Mendes.
The Italian Job - Domestic Box Office: $106.13 million, Directed by F. Gary Gray
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Edward Norton.
