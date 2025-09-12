The Hunting Wives will return for more mayhem and melodrama in season 2

Netflix’s summer hit The Hunting Wives has scored an easy renewal for season two. In August the series topped the weekly list of most-streamed television shows in the U.S. after spending five weeks in Netflix’s Top 10, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook,” showrunner Rebecca Cutter said in a statement via press release.

Based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives “follows a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite—maybe too close—and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.” According to a synopsis from Netflix, “At the start of Season 2, Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Akerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

The Hunting Wives is a smash success across the board, storming the streaming charts and boosting sales of Cobb’s novel. Berkley Books reported it has gone back to press twice on the trade paperback and saw a +5,000% increase across all formats in the same one-week period year over year. In her review of the show for The A.V. Club, Saloni Gajjar writes that The Hunting Wives “is less Big Little Lies and more Desperate Housewives,” offering “nothing but escapism,” dubbing it the latest summertime guilty pleasure. She adds, “Like the compulsively readable source material, it’s easy to get lost in the show and just as easy to put it out of your mind once it’s done. Sometimes that’s all TV needs to be.”