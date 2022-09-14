After this many seasons of Law & Order, it’s about time the tristate area got a new gritty, introspective kidnapping drama a-la Boston’s Gone Baby Gone or Delaware County’s Mare Of Easttown. Enter: Stephen Soderbergh, whose HBO limited series Full Circle has found another leading player in Timothy Olyphant.

Per Deadline, Full Circle follows “an investigation into a botched kidnapping” that “uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.” Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz have already signed on to star. Danes reportedly plays Sam, a Manhattan attorney charged with her father’s business, while Beetz is believed to play a U.S. Postal Inspection Service agent. In a very girl- power character description, Olyphant reportedly plays Derek, “Sam’s husband.” What else Derek does remains a mystery, but hey, perhaps that’s all part of the fun!

Ed Solomon, the scribe behind the Men In Black and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure screenplays, will write the screenplay for the series, while Soderbergh is set to direct all six episodes. Soderbergh is also serving as an executive producer alongside Casey Silver. I t marks a reunion for the trio with HBO after working together on 2021's No Sudden Move.

Advertisement

Olyphant himself is no newbie at HBO, having led the hit Western series Deadwood for three years. Olyphant recently returned to the role for 2019's Deadwood: The Movie, which he also executive-produced.

By all accounts, Full Circle has a promising premise and top-notch on- screen talent—however, it’s still far enough out that there’s no release date. We’ll get tentatively excited, just as long as this doesn’t distract Soderbergh too much from the Magic Mike’s Last Dance rollout dreams are made of.