Emerald Fennell plays "How horny can we make this?" with Wuthering Heights teaser

In the new teaser, Margot Robbie gets turned on by kneading dough, baling hay, and, as far as we can tell, sticking a finger in the mouth of a jellied fish.

By William Hughes  |  September 3, 2025 | 6:00pm
Margot Robbie in the Wuthering Heights teaser, Screenshot: YouTube
Film News Wuthering Heights
Here is a brief list of things that writer-director Emerald Fennell takes a stab at making horny in the first teaser for her new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, presented in no particular order: Kneading dough, baling hay, squishing eggs, sticking your finger into the mouth of a jellied fish, playing with riding crops, crawling, and, right at the margins, actual, genuine fucking. Set to a Brat track from Charli xcx (who’s also providing original songs for the film), the teaser goes hard on evocative imagery, lots of shots of Margot Robbie lost in a sort of erotic haze, and smoldering looks from co-star Jacob Elordi.

It is, in other words, a very “I know writers who use subtext and they’re all cowards” approach to Brontë’s gothic romance, tracking, in quick cuts and incredibly evocative frames—screaming the vibes of a tawdry romance novel cover (complimentary)—the brewing, doomed romance between Robbie’s Catherine and Elordi’s Heathcliff. (Who, much like the cartoon cat he’s named for, is known to terrify the neighborhood.) [Note to self: Double-check that the 19th century Brontë character is in fact named after the cartoon cat, not the other way around.] The teaser skips over plot details pretty relentlessly, on the understandable grounds that a) this is a very old, very well-known story and b) plot isn’t necessarily how Fennell’s film is looking to capture its audience’s eyes.

Wuthering Heights is currently aiming to be the “fucked-up but hot” entry in next year’s Valentine’s season, landing in theaters—super horny fish mouths in tow—on February 13, 2026.

 
