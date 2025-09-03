Emerald Fennell plays "How horny can we make this?" with Wuthering Heights teaser

Here is a brief list of things that writer-director Emerald Fennell takes a stab at making horny in the first teaser for her new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, presented in no particular order: Kneading dough, baling hay, squishing eggs, sticking your finger into the mouth of a jellied fish, playing with riding crops, crawling, and, right at the margins, actual, genuine fucking. Set to a Brat track from Charli xcx (who’s also providing original songs for the film), the teaser goes hard on evocative imagery, lots of shots of Margot Robbie lost in a sort of erotic haze, and smoldering looks from co-star Jacob Elordi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is, in other words, a very “I know writers who use subtext and they’re all cowards” approach to Brontë’s gothic romance, tracking, in quick cuts and incredibly evocative frames—screaming the vibes of a tawdry romance novel cover (complimentary)—the brewing, doomed romance between Robbie’s Catherine and Elordi’s Heathcliff. (Who, much like the cartoon cat he’s named for, is known to terrify the neighborhood.) [Note to self: Double-check that the 19th century Brontë character is in fact named after the cartoon cat, not the other way around.] The teaser skips over plot details pretty relentlessly, on the understandable grounds that a) this is a very old, very well-known story and b) plot isn’t necessarily how Fennell’s film is looking to capture its audience’s eyes.

Wuthering Heights is currently aiming to be the “fucked-up but hot” entry in next year’s Valentine’s season, landing in theaters—super horny fish mouths in tow—on February 13, 2026.