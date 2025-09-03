Emerald Fennell plays "How horny can we make this?" with Wuthering Heights teaser
In the new teaser, Margot Robbie gets turned on by kneading dough, baling hay, and, as far as we can tell, sticking a finger in the mouth of a jellied fish.Margot Robbie in the Wuthering Heights teaser, Screenshot: YouTube
Here is a brief list of things that writer-director Emerald Fennell takes a stab at making horny in the first teaser for her new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, presented in no particular order: Kneading dough, baling hay, squishing eggs, sticking your finger into the mouth of a jellied fish, playing with riding crops, crawling, and, right at the margins, actual, genuine fucking. Set to a Brat track from Charli xcx (who’s also providing original songs for the film), the teaser goes hard on evocative imagery, lots of shots of Margot Robbie lost in a sort of erotic haze, and smoldering looks from co-star Jacob Elordi.