Here at The A.V. Club, we spent more than a decade talking about the possibility of a Y: The Last Man adaptation, first as a movie and then as a TV show, and then finally with the FX On Hulu version that actually got made—even as we remained skeptical that it would actually come out. But it did come out, and our coverage continued with episodic reviews that were all pretty positive on the show. The adaptation had finally come out, and it had apparently been worth all of the waiting. Hurrah!

Advertisement

But, alas, the television gods are nothing if not viciously cruel, so it is with a heavy heart that we must establish this as the end of an era and issue what may be our final news story on Y: The Last Man. That’s because FX’s adaptation of the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerrara comic book… has been canceled after one season.

This news comes from Variety, which points out that there are still weeks to go in the show’s first season, but showrunner Eliza Clark remains hopeful that the show will find another life somewhere else. In a post on Twitter, she said that “someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story,” adding, “we are committed to finding Y its next home.” Her full statement is below.

Y: The Last Man was set in a world where every animal on Earth with a Y chromosome mysteriously dies save for one man and his monkey. It starred Ben Schnetzer, Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thrilby, Juliana Canfield, Eilliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Diana Bang.

Now that we think about it, Y: The Last Man getting canceled and being shopped around to other networks isn’t the end of our coverage, but it is the perfect continuation. Now, rather than saying “boy, will this ever get made?” we can wonder if it’ll ever get picked back up by someone else. Much like when it was in development hell, we can sit back and know that Y: The Last Man is always out there… somewhere.