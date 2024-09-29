Donald Trump secures the Purple Crayon vote Fighting the perception that he's weird conspiracy theorist, the Chuck star endorsed a weird conspiracy theorist for president

Following a year of professional disappointments, personal humiliations, and allegations of anti-vaccine sentiment, Zachary Levi, once the relatively well-liked star of Chuck, endorsed Donald Trump for president, per The Hollywood Reporter. The exit of brain-worm-afflicted, dog-hungry candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. left Levi no choice: He believes the sweatiest men you’ve ever seen will make America healthy again.

Taking the stage at a Trump rally in Michigan, Levi embarrassed himself further, saying that his family was “Kennedy Democrats turned Reagan republicans” who taught him to “have a healthy distrust of government” and “distrust for an industry that runs amok.” This level of distrust led him to have a healthy enough trust in Donald J. Trump after his first choice, Kennedy, decided to spend the remaining days of the election in weaselly pursuits, like suing boards of elections in various swing states to get his name off the ballot—except when he wants to keep it on the ballot. Clearly, honesty and integrity are what matters.

“In a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” Levi said, indicating that he had no idea what a perfect world would be like. “But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one; we live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we want to stop that, right?” ”

Still nursing the wounds of the one-two punch of starring in Shazam: Fury Of The Gods and Harold And The Purple Crayon, Zevi proudly believes the guy who killed a bear and dumped it in Central Park (with his cousin reporting on the initial mystery for the New York Times) and nearly drowned his children in whale blood and blubber, is going to “make [America] healthy again.” Perhaps forgetting or, more likely, refusing to believe that 350,000 people died of COVID in the final year of the Trump presidency, Levi thinks Trump can win because of the “support” and [gulp] “wisdom” of Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard.

This all comes after several years of Levi fighting the perception that he was skeptical of vaccines, particularly the COVID vaccine, which was developed as part of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. But those considerations don’t come into the picture when your career’s on the downslope after a couple of high-profile bombs, disastrous Instagram posts, and a penchant for tiptoeing toward conspiratorial sentiments. Look, some presidential candidates receive Taylor Swift’s endorsement. Others get the Harold endorsement. They’re basically the same thing.