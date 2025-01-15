Conclave, Emilia Perez lead the BAFTA nominations Anora, The Brutalist, and A Complete Unknown also gained their fair share of nods.

Ah, awards season, when cinema stans obsessively track the goings-on at all the film fétes in America and that one in England. While not necessarily as big of an indicator for the Academy Awards race as U.S. shows like the Golden Globes, Oscars prognosticators will factor what goes on at the British Academy Film Awards into their predictive formulas. As American awards bodies are still figuring out how to proceed amid natural disaster in Los Angeles, their U.K. counterpart announced the 2025 BAFTA nominations on Wednesday morning, and Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez lead the pack.

Papal thriller Conclave scored an impressive 12 nominations, including best film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Isabella Rossellini. (This is Rossellini’s first BAFTA nod; as Variety notes, half of the recognized actors are first-time nominees.) Emilia Perez is not far behind with 11 nominations, including best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofía Gascón and supporting actress for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.

Rounding out the 2025 BAFTA nominations for Best Film include The Brutalist (which took nine total nominations), Anora (seven nominations), and A Complete Unknown (six nominations). Fan favorite Wicked missed a Best Film nod, but earned seven nominations total. Irish-language comedy biopic Kneecap is up there with the rest of the Hollywood fare having earned six nominations, including a nod for Outstanding British Film—though Kneecap themselves might dispute that designation.

The BAFTAs previously announced their nominees for the 2025 Rising Star Award, which celebrates up-and-coming industry talent. This year’s crop of nominees—voted by the public—is a strong showing for HBO’s Industry, with two current and one former cast member on the roster. The full list includes Marisa Abela (Back To Black), Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera). The 2025 BAFTA ceremony will take place on February 16, hosted by David Tennant. You can check out the full list of nominations below.

BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Hoard — Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)

Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)

Monkey Man — Dev Patel (Director)

Santosh — Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge

Sister Midnight — Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All We Imagine As Light — Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

Emilia Pérez — Jacques Audiard

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) — Walter Salles

Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

The Seed of the Sacred Fig — Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

DOCUMENTARY

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2

Jacques Audiard, Emelia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anora — written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist — written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

Kneecap — written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

A Real Pain — written by Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance — written by Coralie Fargeat

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown — screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave — screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez — screenplay by Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys — screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing — screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

CASTING

Anora — Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

The Apprentice — Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A Complete Unknown — Yesi Ramirez

Conclave — Nina Gold, Martin Ware

Kneecap — Carla Stronge

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist — Lol Crawley

Conclave — Stéphane Fontaine

Dune: Part Two — Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez — Paul Guilhaume

Nosferatu — Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

Anora — Sean Baker

Conclave — Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two — Joe Walker

Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling

Kneecap — Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

COSTUME DESIGN

Blitz — Jacqueline Durran

A Complete Unknown — Arianne Phillips

Conclave — Lisy Christl

Nosferatu — Linda Muir

Wicked — Paul Tazewell

MAKE UP & HAIR

Dune: Part Two — Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

Emilia Pérez — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

Nosferatu — David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg

Conclave — Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez — Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu — Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist — Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

Conclave — Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two — Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

Nosferatu — Craig Lathrop

Wicked — Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

SOUND

Blitz — John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

Dune: Part Two — Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Gladiator II — Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

The Substance — Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

Wicked — Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Better Man — Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

Gladiator II — Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes — Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

Wicked — Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Adiós” — José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti

“Mog’s Christmas” — Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding

“Wander To Wonder” — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing” — Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

“Marion” — Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

“Milk” — Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

“Rock, Paper, Scissors” — Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

“Stomach Bug” — Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan