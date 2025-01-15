Conclave, Emilia Perez lead the BAFTA nominations
Anora, The Brutalist, and A Complete Unknown also gained their fair share of nods.Screenshot: Focus Features; Netflix (YouTube)
Ah, awards season, when cinema stans obsessively track the goings-on at all the film fétes in America and that one in England. While not necessarily as big of an indicator for the Academy Awards race as U.S. shows like the Golden Globes, Oscars prognosticators will factor what goes on at the British Academy Film Awards into their predictive formulas. As American awards bodies are still figuring out how to proceed amid natural disaster in Los Angeles, their U.K. counterpart announced the 2025 BAFTA nominations on Wednesday morning, and Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez lead the pack.
Papal thriller Conclave scored an impressive 12 nominations, including best film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Isabella Rossellini. (This is Rossellini’s first BAFTA nod; as Variety notes, half of the recognized actors are first-time nominees.) Emilia Perez is not far behind with 11 nominations, including best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofía Gascón and supporting actress for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña.
Rounding out the 2025 BAFTA nominations for Best Film include The Brutalist (which took nine total nominations), Anora (seven nominations), and A Complete Unknown (six nominations). Fan favorite Wicked missed a Best Film nod, but earned seven nominations total. Irish-language comedy biopic Kneecap is up there with the rest of the Hollywood fare having earned six nominations, including a nod for Outstanding British Film—though Kneecap themselves might dispute that designation.
The BAFTAs previously announced their nominees for the 2025 Rising Star Award, which celebrates up-and-coming industry talent. This year’s crop of nominees—voted by the public—is a strong showing for HBO’s Industry, with two current and one former cast member on the roster. The full list includes Marisa Abela (Back To Black), Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera). The 2025 BAFTA ceremony will take place on February 16, hosted by David Tennant. You can check out the full list of nominations below.
BEST FILM
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Hoard — Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)
Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)
Monkey Man — Dev Patel (Director)
Santosh — Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge
Sister Midnight — Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All We Imagine As Light — Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim
Emilia Pérez — Jacques Audiard
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) — Walter Salles
Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney
The Seed of the Sacred Fig — Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei
DOCUMENTARY
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2
Jacques Audiard, Emelia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora — written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist — written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
Kneecap — written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
A Real Pain — written by Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance — written by Coralie Fargeat
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown — screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave — screenplay by Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez — screenplay by Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys — screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing — screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
CASTING
Anora — Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
The Apprentice — Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A Complete Unknown — Yesi Ramirez
Conclave — Nina Gold, Martin Ware
Kneecap — Carla Stronge
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist — Lol Crawley
Conclave — Stéphane Fontaine
Dune: Part Two — Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez — Paul Guilhaume
Nosferatu — Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
Anora — Sean Baker
Conclave — Nick Emerson
Dune: Part Two — Joe Walker
Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling
Kneecap — Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
COSTUME DESIGN
Blitz — Jacqueline Durran
A Complete Unknown — Arianne Phillips
Conclave — Lisy Christl
Nosferatu — Linda Muir
Wicked — Paul Tazewell
MAKE UP & HAIR
Dune: Part Two — Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
Emilia Pérez — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti
Nosferatu — David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg
Conclave — Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez — Camille, Clément Ducol
Nosferatu — Robin Carolan
The Wild Robot — Kris Bowers
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist — Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
Conclave — Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
Dune: Part Two — Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
Nosferatu — Craig Lathrop
Wicked — Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
SOUND
Blitz — John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
Dune: Part Two — Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
Gladiator II — Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
The Substance — Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
Wicked — Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Better Man — Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
Gladiator II — Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes — Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
Wicked — Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
“Adiós” — José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
“Mog’s Christmas” — Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
“Wander To Wonder” — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
BRITISH SHORT FILM
“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing” — Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
“Marion” — Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
“Milk” — Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
“Rock, Paper, Scissors” — Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
“Stomach Bug” — Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan