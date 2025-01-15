Conclave, Emilia Perez lead the BAFTA nominations

Anora, The Brutalist, and A Complete Unknown also gained their fair share of nods.

By Mary Kate Carr  |  January 15, 2025 | 9:33am
Screenshot: Focus Features; Netflix (YouTube)
Ah, awards season, when cinema stans obsessively track the goings-on at all the film fétes in America and that one in England. While not necessarily as big of an indicator for the Academy Awards race as U.S. shows like the Golden Globes, Oscars prognosticators will factor what goes on at the British Academy Film Awards into their predictive formulas. As American awards bodies are still figuring out how to proceed amid natural disaster in Los Angeles, their U.K. counterpart announced the 2025 BAFTA nominations on Wednesday morning, and Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez lead the pack. 

Papal thriller Conclave scored an impressive 12 nominations, including best film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Isabella Rossellini. (This is Rossellini’s first BAFTA nod; as Variety notes, half of the recognized actors are first-time nominees.) Emilia Perez is not far behind with 11 nominations, including best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofía Gascón and supporting actress for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña. 

Rounding out the 2025 BAFTA nominations for Best Film include The Brutalist (which took nine total nominations), Anora (seven nominations), and A Complete Unknown (six nominations). Fan favorite Wicked missed a Best Film nod, but earned seven nominations total. Irish-language comedy biopic Kneecap is up there with the rest of the Hollywood fare having earned six nominations, including a nod for Outstanding British Film—though Kneecap themselves might dispute that designation.

The BAFTAs previously announced their nominees for the 2025 Rising Star Award, which celebrates up-and-coming industry talent. This year’s crop of nominees—voted by the public—is a strong showing for HBO’s Industry, with two current and one former cast member on the roster. The full list includes Marisa Abela (Back To Black), Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera). The 2025 BAFTA ceremony will take place on February 16, hosted by David Tennant. You can check out the full list of nominations below. 

BEST FILM 

Anora

The Brutalist 

A Complete Unknown 

Conclave

Emilia Pérez 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 

Bird 

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap 

Lee 

Love Lies Bleeding 

The Outrun 

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl  

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

Hoard — Luna Carmoon (Director, writer) 

Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer) 

Monkey Man — Dev Patel (Director) 

Santosh — Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge 

Sister Midnight — Karan Kandhari (Director, writer) 

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE 

All We Imagine As Light — Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim 

Emilia Pérez — Jacques Audiard 

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) — Walter Salles 

Kneecap — Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney 

The Seed of the Sacred Fig — Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei 

DOCUMENTARY 

Black Box Diaries 

Daughters 

No Other Land 

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story 

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM 

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 

The Wild Robot

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM 

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom 

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR 

Sean Baker, Anora 

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2

Jacques Audiard, Emelia Pérez 

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

Anora — written by Sean Baker 

The Brutalist — written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold 

Kneecap — written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh 

A Real Pain — written by Jesse Eisenberg 

The Substance — written by Coralie Fargeat 

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

A Complete Unknown — screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks 

Conclave — screenplay by Peter Straughan 

Emilia Pérez — screenplay by Jacques Audiard 

Nickel Boys — screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes 

Sing Sing — screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield 

LEADING ACTRESS 

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked  

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez 

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths 

Mikey Madison, Anora 

Demi Moore, The Substance 

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun 

LEADING ACTOR 

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist 

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown 

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing 

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave 

Hugh Grant, Heretic 

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez 

Ariana Grande, Wicked 

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist 

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl 

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave  

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez 

SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Yura Borisov, Anora 

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain 

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing 

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown  

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist 

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice 

CASTING 

Anora — Sean Baker, Samantha Quan 

The Apprentice — Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba 

A Complete Unknown — Yesi Ramirez 

Conclave — Nina Gold, Martin Ware 

Kneecap — Carla Stronge 

CINEMATOGRAPHY 

The Brutalist — Lol Crawley 

Conclave — Stéphane Fontaine 

Dune: Part Two — Greig Fraser 

Emilia Pérez — Paul Guilhaume 

Nosferatu — Jarin Blaschke 

EDITING 

Anora — Sean Baker 

Conclave — Nick Emerson 

Dune: Part Two — Joe Walker 

Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling 

Kneecap — Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill 

COSTUME DESIGN 

Blitz — Jacqueline Durran 

A Complete Unknown — Arianne Phillips 

Conclave — Lisy Christl 

Nosferatu — Linda Muir 

Wicked — Paul Tazewell 

MAKE UP & HAIR 

Dune: Part Two — Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr 

Emilia Pérez — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti 

Nosferatu — David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton 

The Substance — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli 

Wicked — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth 

ORIGINAL SCORE 

The Brutalist — Daniel Blumberg 

Conclave — Volker Bertelmann 

Emilia Pérez — Camille, Clément Ducol 

Nosferatu — Robin Carolan 

The Wild Robot —  Kris Bowers 

PRODUCTION DESIGN 

The Brutalist — Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia 

Conclave — Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter 

Dune: Part Two — Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau 

Nosferatu — Craig Lathrop 

Wicked — Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales 

SOUND 

Blitz — John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison 

Dune: Part Two — Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King 

Gladiator II — Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan 

The Substance — Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard 

Wicked — Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title 

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 

Better Man —  Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs 

Dune: Part Two — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe 

Gladiator II — Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti 

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes — Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz 

 Wicked — Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith 

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION 

“Adiós” — José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti 

“Mog’s Christmas” — Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding 

“Wander To Wonder” — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart 

BRITISH SHORT FILM 

“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing” — Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating 

“Marion” — Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic 

“Milk” — Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene 

“Rock, Paper, Scissors” — Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer 

“Stomach Bug” — Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou 

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) 

 Marisa Abela 

Jharrel Jerome 

David Jonsson 

Mikey Madison 

Nabhaan Rizwan 

 
