A Thousand Blows explodes (literally) in season 2 teaser
The gritty Steven Knight series returns to the ring on January 9.Photo: Robert Viglasky/Disney+
A Thousand Blows‘ first season dealt pretty much that exact number of hits to its scrappy East End protagonists. The brutal season one cliffhanger left both Hezekiah’s (Malachi Kirby) and Mary’s (Erin Doherty) futures in question, after the former went a little too far in the boxing ring and the latter was left isolated from her lover and closest compatriots. But as in any good Steven Knight show, you can’t keep the gang down for long. “One year later, Hezekiah’s a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham) is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death,” Hulu’s season two synopsis reads. “Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond (Darci Shaw), to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it’s riskier than ever.”