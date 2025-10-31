American Horror Story season 13 cast is full of witches and Scream Queens

Ariana Grande may play the good witch in Wicked, but there’s a decent chance she’ll also be a wicked one in the new season of American Horror Story. Grande is officially joining the cast of the long-running anthology series, reuniting her with Scream Queens creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Murphy and Falchuk are getting the whole gang—or, shall we say, the whole coven—back together. Grande will be joined in AHS season 13 by her Scream Queens co-stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd (both of whom have also starred in previous AHS installments), as well as a who’s who of frequent Murphy collaborators. Perhaps most notable among this list is Jessica Lange, who played a vital role in the early days of AHS, but hasn’t popped up in a season since 2018’s “Apocalypse.” That was also the last time we saw Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, or Gabourey Sidibe, all of whom have been booked for the new installment as well. Season 13 will also see the returns of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, both of whom last appeared in the 2021 season “Double Feature.” The new installment will also feature more recent AHS fixture Leslie Grossman, who last appeared in season 12 (titled “Delicate”) with Kim Kardashian.

Keen AHS viewers may have already noticed that a lot of these actors appeared in fan-favorite 2013 season, “Coven.” A cast announcement video posted on Ryan Murphy Productions’ Instagram page conjures up even more speculation about this potential connection. “Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” it reads in the signature AHS font. That now-infamous line was originally spoken by Roberts’ Coven character Madison Montgomery after she was resurrected from the dead. Could Madison be revived yet again for yet another Coven crossover—maybe with Scream Queens this time? It happened once before, in “Apocalypse,” which mixed the stories of Coven and other previous installments “Murder House” and “Hotel.” We don’t have a lot of additional info as of this writing, but whatever Murphy and Falchuk are brewing is shaping up to be an intriguing new chapter for the franchise.