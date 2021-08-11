Parks & Recreation’s Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson are still indulging in shenanigans. Well, kind of. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, hosts of NBC’s Making It, always have a good time on the show. Making It is a crafting competition where contestants have to work on two handmade projects: a faster one to be completed in three hours, as well as a longer, more elaborately themed one . Trends expert Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan, Barney’s creative ambassador-at-large, act as the judges. Much like his Parks character, Offerman is a champion woodworker himself. Along with Poehler, the two add comedy and lightheartedness to this competition, bringing their real-life friendship into the show.

As seen in our exclusive clip from season three’s upcoming sixth episode, “Re-Making Memories,” the actors dance along with contestant Adam Kingsman. “Do you know any TikTok dances?” Poehler asks Kingsman, before adding that he doesn’t even need to do any of them, “because I’ll do them for you.” The trio then proceeds to do some moves you’ve definitely seen Leslie Knope pull off . How do you know they’re clearly having a great time? You don’t hear Offerman’s trademark giggle, but even he joins in on the fun to show off his dancing skills, expanding on his standout Parks scene when Ron dances after getting drunk on some S nake J uice.

Kingsman, an industrial designer from Glenbrook, Nevada, becomes their dance partner as Poehler herself teaches them some moves, aptly describing TikTok dances by saying: “With TikTok, you have to just remember small movements in a box that’s your screen, and you have to give a good face.” Poehler ends by claiming she’s pulled something, and Offerman calls for a gurney. It’s not exactly another Parks & Rec reunion, but it’s always fun to see the two of them having a good time.

“Re-Making Memories” airs August 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.