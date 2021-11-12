The first look at the Sex And The City revival series And Just Like That... is here, and as Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on in the voiceover, “L ife is full of surprises.”

Advertisement

The teaser brings us familiar faces with the return of Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristen Davis). Mario Cantone appears as his original character Anthony Marantino, and we get a glimpse at late Willie Garson’s final performance as Standford Blatch. We also get our first look at new cast additions Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman in action.

Some things remain the same for the women, now in their 50s. Charlotte still lives in the apartment she received in her divorce from Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan), with Harry Goldblatt (Evan Handler) at her side. The teaser gives us a lot of shots of Miranda on her own or chatting it up with women, but also offers the tiniest moment of David Eigenberg as Steve Brady with their now grown up son Brady.

For Carrie, things seem to be steady with her and Big (Chris Noth) , but who knows how long that will last. In the teaser, she also shows off an updated version of her staple over-the-top style.

However, some things have definitely changed since the series’ end in 2004. Of course, Kim Cattrall’s absence can still be felt as she’s busy doing every other series revival. Carrie now guest spots regularly on a podcast hosted by Che Diaz (Ramírez). Miranda’s not the only one with a teenager, as Charlotte’s kids are now performing in piano recitals.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

The first two episodes of And Just Like That... premiere on HBO Max on December 9, with the rest of the eight episodes arriving weekly on Thursdays.