R.I.P. Anthony Geary, General Hospital's Luke Spencer Anthony Geary was 78.

Anthony Geary has died. Best known for playing the infamous Luke Spencer, one half of the General Hospital supercouple, Luke and Laura, Geary died Sunday from complications from a surgery he underwent days prior, TV Insider reports. He was 78.

“Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for,” said General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini in a statement. “His legacy, and that of Luke Spencer’s, will live on through the generations of GH cast members who have followed in his footsteps. We send our sincerest sympathies to his husband, Claudio, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Born in Coalville, Utah, in 1947, he left Utah for Hollywood after landing a role in the touring company of The Subject Was Roses. In 1970, He made his television debut on James L. Brooks’ high school dramedy Room 222 and followed that breakthrough with a role on All In The Family, playing a gay man who challenged Archie Bunker’s homophobia. Geary plugged right into the TV landscape of the time, appearing on Mod Squad, The Partridge Family, and Mannix, as well as making his first run on daytime TV on Bright Promise and The Young And The Restless.