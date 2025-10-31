Arcade Fire will go on despite intra-band divorce

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are ready to start living apart. The Arcade Fire bandmates announced today in an Instagram post that they had separated after a 22-year “long and loving marriage.” Fans may assume this would also spell trouble for the band they’ve co-led for decades, but the two insist it won’t. “Their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire,” the post reads. “The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”

Despite losing one member, Butler’s brother Will, in 2022, the group has largely stuck by each other’s sides even as sexual misconduct allegations mounted against the remaining Butler the same year. Win responded to the claims at the time by admitting that he’d had relationships outside of his marriage, but insisted that “every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults.” “I love Régine with all of my heart,” he wrote. “But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be.”

Chassagne also shared her own statement at the time, writing that “for all of the love in our lives,” she has also watched her partner “suffer through immense pain.” She chose to publicly stand by him amidst the allegations because “I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family… I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.”

“He has lost his way and he has found his way back,” she added. “I love him and love the life we have created together.” Something seems to have changed in the proceeding years, but according to today’s post, the couple “continue[s] to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son.” The band released their seventh studio album, Pink Elephant, in May, and wrapped up a small tour the same month. As of this writing, they don’t have any future shows on the calendar.