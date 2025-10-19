Brandy blames dehydration for the abrupt stage exit last night

The boy was all Monica’s last night in Chicago. While performing at the United Center in the Windy City for the third show on her co-headlining The Boy Is Mine tour with Monica, R&B singer Brandy Norwood abruptly exited the stage without explanation and never returned. Today, Brandy explained the situation on Instagram, revealing that she abandoned the show because she “experienced dehydration” and felt like she was going to faint. “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago,” she wrote. “After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

Videos on TikTok of Saturday night’s performance show Brandy singing on stage before telling the crowd, “Give me one second, y’all, I gotta get me—” The singer left the stage and did not return. Monica finished off the set alone before the performers could sing the tour’s namesake, their 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine.” Brandy wrote, “I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and the entire crew for their continued care and support.”

Brandy says that after she walked off stage, she got checked out by a nearby doctor and has “taken the proper precautions to help moving forward.” However, she claims that while she did “try and return and give it my all despite not feeling ok,” the show’s “technical” complications made it “impossible to fully connect with the production.”

Announced in June, The Boy Is Mine Tour kicked off on Thursday in Cincinnati. It’s expected to hit 27 cities, touring around the continental U.S. through December 14, with special appearances by Coco Jones, Kelly Rowland, and Jamal Roberts. Brandy says that she’ll be returning to the stage tonight in Indianapolis.