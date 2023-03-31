Move aside, Lola from Shark Tales: a new Supreme of animated sharks has risen. Rap star Cardi B has officially signed on for a voice role in the upcoming movie Baby Shark’s Big Movie!, a film adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon series Baby Shark’s Big Show! (of “Baby Shark doo doo doo doo-doo-doo” fame).

Joining Cardi in the voice cast of the exceedingly family friendly movie is...her entire family. While Cardi takes on the role of Sharki B, her partner (and fellow rapper) Offset will voice Offshark, their daughter Kulture will voice Kulture Sharki, and their son Wave will voice Wavey Shark. Cardi, Offset, and Kulture’s characters are set to be introduced on Baby Shark’s Big Show! ahead of the film’s premiere— Wave, it seems, is the only family member who will get a full-fledged debut on the big screen.

Advertisement

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the film is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year, debuting internationally on the streamer after that. According to a synopsis (via Variety), Baby Shark’s Big Movie! will find the titular wee shark (voiced by Orange Is The New Black’s Kimiko Glenn) forced to leave behind the home he’s always known for a move to the “big city.”

Adjusting to life without his bestest pal William (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s Luke Youngblood) only proves more difficult when Baby Shark encounters Stariana, an “evil pop starfish” who is plotting to steal his enviable pipes in order to dominate the shark music industry’s charts. Now, Baby Shark has to navigate growing up, moving away from home, feeling lonely, and breaking an evil pop stars spell for the good of the underwater world at large. Could you handle all that as an infant? This writer certainly couldn’t.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cardi crew isn’t the only set of new faces joining the Baby Shark family. There’s Ashley Tisdale, who will take on the role of Stariana; K-pop act Enhypen as a squadron of musical belugas; Lance Bass as a TV announcer; and comedians Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Aparna Nancherla in to- be- announced roles. Staples from the TV series will also return to voice their characters, including Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark, and the one and only Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.