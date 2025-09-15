The Boys & Girls Clubs Of America would like to thank the Emmys
Host Nate Bargatze's plan to keep the Emmys short didn't work out, but he made a sizable donation anyway.Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services
At the Emmys last night, host Nate Bargatze opened the show with a plan to donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs Of America, provided that the winners’ speeches didn’t go past their allotted 45 seconds. For every second they went beyond 45, Bargatze promised to take $1,000 from the charity. This bit lasted the whole evening, with a decreasing ticker popping up on the screen during some of the show’s more poignant moments, like when Dan Gilroy accepted his award for writing Andor, or when The Studio producer Frida Perez became the first Latina to win the award for Best Comedy. Of course, Bargatze and CBS ended up donating the money (and then some) anyway, making the intrusions ultimately unnecessary.