Zoomer students are still stressing out their English Teacher in season 2 trailer

Mr. Marquez’s students will never let him rest: “You’re late sir,” one tells him in the English Teacher season two trailer, while another adds, “And that color isn’t like, amazing on you, I wouldn’t say.” Somehow Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) hasn’t learned not to reveal any weaknesses to Zoomers, because as soon as he admits a visit from his mom is stressing him out, the kids pounce: “Wait, your mom’s still alive?” “Yeah, that’s crazy.” It doesn’t mean anything to them that he’s only 35.

The second season of FX’s English Teacher follows Evan “as he continues to navigate his way through the political minefield known as the American high school. Back with Evan—though not always on his side—are his best friend Gwen (Stephanie Koenig), gym teacher Markie (Sean Patton), wild card guidance counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher) and constantly terrified Principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni),” reads the season synopsis. “Not surprisingly, Evan still refuses to stay quiet when controversy arises at Morrison-Hensley High. This season, the gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of issues including climate change, Covid, military recruitment and student phone usage. Evan also struggles to keep his relationship with Malcolm (Jordan Firstman) separate from his work life. Even though Malcolm no longer works at Morrison-Hensley, Evan’s excessive righteousness at school takes an increasing toll on his romantic life.”

The first season of English Teacher premiered to critical acclaim, earning nominations at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and the Television Critics Association Awards. However, the success was somewhat overshadowed by sexual assault allegations that came to light against creator and star Alvarez from a former friend and collaborator on Alvarez’s webseries The Gay And Wondrous Life Of Caleb Gallo. Nevertheless, FX quietly renewed the series in February, to the dismay of Alvarez’s accuser Jon Ebeling. “I’m in fear for the people who have to work with Brian and continue to work with Brian,” Ebeling told The Daily Beast in February, pointing to other anonymous accusers who shared stories of Alvarez’s behavior in a piece for Vulture. Professing himself “heartbroken and devastated: by the renewal news, Ebeling said, “I honestly had more faith in FX before this. The way they handled this is just, I think, unforgivable.”

Alvarez has denied Ebeling’s allegations, saying their encounters were consensual. Prior to the renewal, an FX spokesperson told The Daily Beast, “We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns.” Season two of English Teacher premieres September 25 on FX, with all episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.