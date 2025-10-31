Guillermo del Toro's visuals are as gory and gorgeous as ever in final Frankenstein trailer

Victor Frankenstein “never considered what would come after creation,” but Guillermo del Toro practically obsessed over it. Frankenstein‘s final trailer provides another small window into the result of del Toro’s own years-long creative process, and the results are expectedly ravishing. In this one, we get to spend a bit more time with the Creature (Jacob Elordi), who reminds his obstinate maker (Oscar Isaac) that he created “someone,” not “something.” And that someone is pissed.

The Creature drags Victor out of his tent across the frozen tundra, chases him, throws him through a wall, and even climbs out from under a thick sheet of ice to continue his pursuit. We also get to see his full scale—which is pretty damn huge—as he towers over his creator, kicking off the stage of their relationship that the latter never considered.

Things aren’t looking up for Victor in this trailer overall. “You, the great Victor Frankenstein, you made a mistake,” Elizabeth (Mia Goth), the object of his affections, taunts. (Even in just this short clip, it’s clear that this is about the worst thing she could possibly say to him.) Later, she has a tender moment with the very creation that’s pursued Victor across Europe. Maybe Victor should have considered all that before deciding to become a father.

Frankenstein is currently playing in select theaters. The film begins streaming on Netflix November 7.