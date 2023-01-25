Frasier sequel series casts two more young stars

Two new faces have joined the cast of the Paramount+ Frasier reboot first announced in 2021: The Boys actor Jess Salgueiro and newcomer Anders Kieth. Variety reports that the pair will join previously-announced cast members Kelsey Grammar, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott.

In the follow-up, which has yet to receive a premiere date, Grammar reprises his role as the titular psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane. This series around, Frasier is working in a new city with a new collection of characters. British comic Lyndhurst will reportedly play an “old friend” of the doctor’s, while Cutmore-Scott joins the cast as a second lead: Frasier ’s estranged firefighter son Freddy.

Salguiero, who had a brief but memorable turn as Hughie’s ill-fated partner Robin on The Boys, will star as Eve, Freddy’s roommate. Salguiero also has an upcoming role in the Godzilla series in the works at Apple TV+.

Per Variety, Eve is “spontaneous, outgoing and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air.” With an “innate ability” to connect with both Freddy and his dad, Eve makes a “critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile.”

Keith, meanwhile, will make his onscreen debut in the series. T he young performer just graduated from Juilliard last year, and joins the cast as Frasier ’s nephew David. The son of Niles and Daphne, David was bo rn during the two-part series finale. Now, as an adult, the character is “an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations” that takes after his parents in three main ways: he has Niles’ “intelligence ,” Daphne’s “smile,” and neither of their polish.

Although Grammar has long expressed excitement about a potential reboot, not all news fit to print from the set has been favorable. A recent report from RadarOnline.com alleges that the new “Z-list” series will have “no lavish sets” and “none of the beloved faces fans held dear.” However, the same report does share that Grammar— the only returning cast member—reinvigorates the character with the same “delicious one-liners that made him so famous to begin with.”