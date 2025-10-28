One Battle After Another makes Gotham Film Awards history Hamnet, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and It Was Just An Accident are among the other nominees.

One Battle After Another has been further positioned as an awards season frontrunner by breaking records at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards. Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film nabbed a record-breaking six nods for the December ceremony, nominations for which were announced on Tuesday. Other films that received multiple nominations include Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident.

Per Variety, this is the third year since the Gotham Film Awards removed the limit on budget caps for awards consideration, which obviously worked in One Battle‘s favor. Before, the budget cap was a modest $35 million, which Anderson’s film exceeded by nearly $100 million. The rule change didn’t do much to benefit the $90 million blockbuster Sinners, which was largely shut out of the nominee list beyond Outstanding Supporting Performance nominee Wunmi Mosaku. However, Ryan Coogler’s vampire flick was announced among the “2025 Tributes,” with the cast recognized for the Ensemble Tribute. Other honorees include Noah Baumbach (Jay Kelly) for the Director Tribute, Tessa Thompson (Hedda) for the Spotlight Tribute, and Frankenstein‘s Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac, and Jacob Elordi for the Vanguard Tribute (which recognizes “pioneering films that push the boundaries of cinema through fearless artistic choices”).

“This year’s nominees celebrate an extraordinary year of cinematic achievement—one defined by bold, original storytelling, festival breakouts and filmmakers whose independent vision extends across studios and streamers,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement. “These nominees, and our Gotham Tributes, reflect the year’s most accomplished filmmakers and performers and embody the community that has defined The Gothams for 35 years.” You can check out the full list of nominees below.

2025 Gotham Film Award nominees

Best Feature

Bugonia: Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Yorgos Lanthimos, Miky Lee, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Focus Features)

East of Wall: Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Familiar Touch: Alexandra Byer, Sarah Friedland, Matthew Thurm, producers (Music Box Films)

Hamnet: Nicolas Gonda, Pippa Harris, Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, producers (Focus Features)

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon, Sara Murphy, Josh Safdie, Ryan Zacarias, producers (A24)

Lurker: Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby, producers (MUBI)