By Drew Gillis  |  September 14, 2025 | 8:10pm
Javier Bardem, Meg Stalter support Palestine on Emmys red carpet

The red carpet for an awards show may be mostly for softball questions and name-dropping designers, but at least two actors at this year’s Emmy Awards used the the time to lend support to the people of Gaza and Palestine as a whole. First was Hacks‘ and Too Much‘s Meg Stalter, who arrived at the ceremony with a bag with “CEASE FIRE!” written on it in marker. And while Stalter’s most recent red carpet looks have ventured into high camp, she instead showed up to the Emmys in a T-shirt and jeans. “You’re allowed to do what you want,” when asked about the jeans by Variety. As far as the bag, Stalter said, “It’s most important to stick up for people and for peace… We have to use our platforms and say what’s important to us. What’s the point of being at these big events if you’re not going to use your privilege?” 

Monsters star Javier Bardem was even more explicit, wearing a keffiyeh around his neck. “I am here today denouncing the genocide in Gaza,” he told Variety. “I’m talking about the IAGS, which is International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide. And that’s why we ask for a commercial and democratic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine.” Bardem has been frequently outspoken in support of the Palestinian people, signing a letter earlier this month pledging to boycott Israeli film institutions.

 
