Javier Bardem, Meg Stalter support Palestine on Emmys red carpet Stalter asked what the point of being at an event like the Emmys would be if she didn't use her platform.

The red carpet for an awards show may be mostly for softball questions and name-dropping designers, but at least two actors at this year’s Emmy Awards used the the time to lend support to the people of Gaza and Palestine as a whole. First was Hacks‘ and Too Much‘s Meg Stalter, who arrived at the ceremony with a bag with “CEASE FIRE!” written on it in marker. And while Stalter’s most recent red carpet looks have ventured into high camp, she instead showed up to the Emmys in a T-shirt and jeans. “You’re allowed to do what you want,” when asked about the jeans by Variety. As far as the bag, Stalter said, “It’s most important to stick up for people and for peace… We have to use our platforms and say what’s important to us. What’s the point of being at these big events if you’re not going to use your privilege?”