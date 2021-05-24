Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime and IMDb TV in June 2021

There’s something for everyone available for streaming on Amazon Prime or IMDb TV in June. For the dude bros: Settle in with Fincher’s Fight Club or the Coen brother’s The Big Lebowski. For the brooding filmster who wants to either really impress or really annoy someone on their next date: Adaptation, Lost In Translation, Black Swan, and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. For those in the mood for raunchy 2000s comedy: Stepbrothers, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, or The House Bunny, starring Anna Faris and Emma Stone. You can also view the crucial origin story of a bear who wears a jacket and makes orange marmalade, Paddington, featuring Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Sally Hawkins. Speaking of live action animated animals in human clothing, Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2 make their arrival on IMDb TV.
Plus, the stop-motion animated classic Chicken Run. Enough said.
The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May is below, followed by the IMDb TV list.
Still unsure what to watch? Here are the best romantic comedies and best horror movies on the streaming service.
New on Amazon Prime
June 1
Movies
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
Series
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)
Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)
Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)
Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)
Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
June 4
Series
*Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 9
Series
Billions: Season 4
June 11
Movies
Pinocchio (2020)
Series
*Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
June 18
Series
*Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 25
Series
*Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7
*September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
New on IMDb TV
TV Series
June 1
Secrets and Lies S1-2
June 15
Rel-S1
Movies
June 1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Accepted
Addicted
Adrift
The Alamo
Aliens
All The Money In The World
Annie (2014)
The Big Lebowski
Birdman
Black Swan (2010)
Burlesque
Child 44
Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)
The Deep
Escape Plan
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
Fallen
Fan Girl
A Fantastic Woman
The Fourth Kind
Free Birds
Fried Green Tomatoes
Grandma (2015)
The Guest
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army
The Hunted
Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit
Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers
Lost In Translation
Love & Other Drugs
Lovestruck: The Musical
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights
Monster High: Welcome To Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love
My Fake Fiance
My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
The Opposite Of Sex
Orlando
Pain & Gain
Revenge Of The Bridesmaids
Risen
Rock Dog
Saint Laurent (Spc)
Saving Face (2004)
The Secret Of My Success
Sideways
St. Vincent
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Unborn
Water For Elephants
When In Rome
You, Me And Dupree
June 16
In Bruges
Paddington