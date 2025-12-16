Adam Scott teases pure Hokum Neon's latest nightmare arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Fashioning its latest horror film in the style of its previous successes, Neon offers up the trailer for Hokum, a new nightmare in the style of Osgood Perkins. But neither Hokum nor the creepy bunny in the first teaser comes from Perkins. Hokum was written and directed by Damian Mc Carthy, the filmmaker behind last year’s buzzy indie creeper, Oddity. Borrowing the aesthetics from Perkins’ Longlegs for the teaser, Neon hopes a couple of flashes of Adam Scott researching a hotel witch will be enough to lure some unsuspecting victims into the theaters. There is some striking imagery here, so it might just work. Hokum stars Scott as a reclusive novelist who heads to a haunted inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, as one does. Unsurprisingly, things do not go as he had hoped.