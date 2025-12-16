Adam Scott teases pure Hokum

Neon's latest nightmare arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 15, 2025 | 7:34pm
Courtesy of Neon
Film News Adam Scott
Adam Scott teases pure Hokum

Fashioning its latest horror film in the style of its previous successes, Neon offers up the trailer for Hokum, a new nightmare in the style of Osgood Perkins. But neither Hokum nor the creepy bunny in the first teaser comes from Perkins. Hokum was written and directed by Damian Mc Carthy, the filmmaker behind last year’s buzzy indie creeper, Oddity. Borrowing the aesthetics from Perkins’ Longlegs for the teaser, Neon hopes a couple of flashes of Adam Scott researching a hotel witch will be enough to lure some unsuspecting victims into the theaters. There is some striking imagery here, so it might just work. Hokum stars Scott as a reclusive novelist who heads to a haunted inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, as one does. Unsurprisingly, things do not go as he had hoped.

Here’s the synopsis from Neon:

When reclusive novelist Ohm Bauman (Scott) retreats to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, the staff’s tales of an ancient witch haunting the honeymoon suite take hold of his mind. Soon, disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance draw him into a nightmarish confrontation with the darkest corners of his past.

Hokum creeps into theaters on May 1, 2026.

 
Join the discussion...