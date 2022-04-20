As reported by Variety, Ilana Glazer is the top choice to lead Prime Video’s forthcoming series The Suck. Described as “the upside of [the] apocalypse,” the Afterparty actress would be executive producing and starring as Lydia, a Londoner who’s determined to make the most out of her last year on earth. While further plot details have yet to be shared, the premise sounds like a hedonistic good time, and who doesn’t love watching Glazer live it up in a major city? We can only hope that there will be phone wigs.

The Suck was created by Ally Israelson, who previously wrote for the Jenna Fischer ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together and Guilty Party on Paramount+, starring Kate Beckinsale. She was also an associate producer on the films All The Bright Places and Beatriz At Dinner. Leo Pearlman, Jeff Grosvenor, Saskia Schuster, and Susie Fox would be joining Glazer and Israelson as executive producers.

Glazer rose to fame as the co-lead and co-creator of the beloved series Broad City with Abbi Jacobson, which ran on Comedy Central for five seasons before its conclusion in 2019. She previously collaborated with Prime Video on the release of her debut stand-up comedy special The Planet Is Burning in 2020. She co-wrote and starred in the Hulu original horror movie False Positive, which came out last year. Recently, Glazer was part of The Afterparty’s star-studded cast, alongside Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Sam Richardson, John Early, and Dave Franco; the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Apocalypse stories have, for whatever reason, remained something of a draw these days, with the movies Don’t Look Up, How It Ends, and Silent Night all being released last year. The world-ending event central to The Suck is unknown at this time.