We will finally find out what the hell is going on when Disclosure Day arrives July 12.

By Drew Gillis  |  December 16, 2025 | 12:29pm
Screenshot: Universal Pictures/YouTube
Josh O'Connor thinks we deserve the truth in first trailer for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg and co. have been rather cagey about the details of his upcoming film, but Disclosure Day is almost here. What exactly it is that is going to be disclosed still seems a little nebulous, but it certainly looks like it’s something to do with aliens. This is the guy who made Close Encounters Of The Third Kind and E.T. and War Of The Worlds after all. The first trailer for Disclosure Day, released this morning, isn’t that explicit, but when Emily Blunt’s Kansas City weather forecaster character only produces clicking noises instead of an assessment of the week’s precipitation, it sure sounds pretty extraterrestrial to us. 

Universal didn’t release an official synopsis for the film, instead leaving us with the also alien-sounding logline: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.” Aside from Blunt, the clip also teases major roles for Josh O’Connor, who tells us that we have the right to know the truth: “It belongs to seven billion people.” His intention (and perhaps Coleman Domingo’s, who’s also here sharing a similar conceit) appears to get him in some trouble with the government, who probably would prefer that their alien secrets stay that way. 

Disclosure Day sees Spielberg reteam with screenwriter David Koepp, with whom he previously made Jurassic Park and War Of The Worlds. Colin Firth, Wyatt Russell, and Eve Hewson also feature in the cast. Disclosure Day arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.

 
