Josh O'Connor thinks we deserve the truth in first trailer for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day We will finally find out what the hell is going on when Disclosure Day arrives July 12.

Steven Spielberg and co. have been rather cagey about the details of his upcoming film, but Disclosure Day is almost here. What exactly it is that is going to be disclosed still seems a little nebulous, but it certainly looks like it’s something to do with aliens. This is the guy who made Close Encounters Of The Third Kind and E.T. and War Of The Worlds after all. The first trailer for Disclosure Day, released this morning, isn’t that explicit, but when Emily Blunt’s Kansas City weather forecaster character only produces clicking noises instead of an assessment of the week’s precipitation, it sure sounds pretty extraterrestrial to us.