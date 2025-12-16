Matthew Rhys is mayor of a cursed island in Widow's Bay first look

The new Apple TV series premieres on April 29.

By Drew Gillis  |  December 16, 2025 | 11:13am
Image courtesy of Apple TV
Matthew Rhys has to be among the busiest men of the streaming age. 2025 alone has brought The Beast In Me, the narration of The American Revolution, and the limited series Towards Zero, and he has at least as many projects still coming up. One of those is Widow’s Bay, which Apple TV shared a first look of this morning. 

In the new series, Rhys will play Tom Loftis, the mayor of the small island town Widow’s Bay, located 40 miles off the coast of New England. Tom is “desperate to revive his struggling community,” per a plot synopsis. “There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed.  He wants these people to respect him.  They don’t.  They think he is soft and cowardly.  And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination.  Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right.  After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again.” 

The series is described as a blend of horror and comedy, and includes Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Caroll and Dale Dickey among its ensemble cast. The show was created by Katie Dippold (2016’s Ghostbusters, The Heat) and includes Hiro Murai (Atlanta), Ti West (X), Sam Donovan (Severance), and Andrew DeYoung (The Chair Company) among its directors. 

The first three episodes of Widow’s Bay premiere on Apple TV on April 29; the rest of the season will run weekly after that. You can check out a first look image and teaser for the new series below.

Matthew Rhys in Widow's Bay

 
