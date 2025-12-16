It's America's birthday and The Pitt is offline in full season 2 trailer
The Pitt will welcome new faces and new crises when it returns on January 8.Image via HBO Max
Liz Lemon once said she lays awake at night wondering what fresh hell tomorrow will bring; we have to imagine the staff at The Pitt is doing the same thing. The first season saw the doctors, nurses, and residents wading through grimly common-in-America occurrences like opioid overdoses and mass shootings. When our staff returns—even the ones we thought we may never see again, like Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) and Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball)—it’s the Fourth of July. If Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) can just get through today, he can take a break. But that seems like a big if.