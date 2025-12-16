It's America's birthday and The Pitt is offline in full season 2 trailer

Liz Lemon once said she lays awake at night wondering what fresh hell tomorrow will bring; we have to imagine the staff at The Pitt is doing the same thing. The first season saw the doctors, nurses, and residents wading through grimly common-in-America occurrences like opioid overdoses and mass shootings. When our staff returns—even the ones we thought we may never see again, like Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) and Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball)—it’s the Fourth of July. If Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) can just get through today, he can take a break. But that seems like a big if.

The new trailer for season 2 of The Pitt, which HBO Max shared this morning, sees some new tension between Dr. Robby and the doctor who will replace him if he makes it to his sabbatical, Dr. Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi). She seems fresh-faced and full of ideas; Robby responds cynically. Dr. Langdon is also back for real after his firing last season for stashing pills, but it looks like he’s still on thin ice with the rest of the staff. As the clip ends, we get a taste of another crisis for The Pitt as their computer system goes down. It’s like the 20th century all over again.

There’s one other significant change coming this season: Dr. Heather Collins is missing. Tracy Ifeachor announced back in July that she would not return for The Pitt‘s second outing, disappointing some fans. The new season still comes with a ton of momentum; at the 2025 Emmys, The Pitt won Best Drama Series while LaNasa and Wyle picked up awards for their performances. We also thought it was among the best shows of 2025.

The Pitt returns to HBO Max on Thursday, January 8 at 9 pm ET. Episodes air weekly after that.