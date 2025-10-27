Jennifer Lawrence is still planning her directorial debut after all

Jennifer Lawrence may be heading for a fifth Oscar nomination with her fearless performance in Die My Love, but she already has her eye on the future. According to a new profile for The New Yorker, Lawrence has been developing a comedy to serve as her directorial debut. She’s been working on the project with writer-producer Kim Caramele, sister of Amy Schumer. The outlet reports the pair are “currently working on a second draft of the script.”

Lawrence and Schumer were working on a script together a decade ago, but ultimately it didn’t pan out. “Now that we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much,” Lawrence said in a Variety profile of the comedian in 2024. “But we have every intention of working together.” Schumer added, “The way we’re hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth.”

The Oscar winner has long been interested in getting behind the camera. “I have wanted to direct as long as I’ve wanted to act. I just don’t talk about it because I’d rather just do it,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. At the time, Lawrence was signed on to helm Project Delirium, which was “based on this article about mental warfare in the ’60s, like an acid experiment gone terribly wrong,” she explained. Project Delirium never materialized, and by 2023, she wasn’t sure if she’d ever get around to it: “You know, I used to think that [I wanted to direct], and now I’m just so tired. And it just looks so hard,” she said on Good Morning America (via IndieWire) not long after having her first of two children.

Lawrence has done work behind the scenes, launching her production company Excellent Cadaver in 2018. Under this banner, she’s produced documentaries like Bread & Roses and Zurawski V Texas and some of her own movies, including Die My Love. Martin Scorsese encouraged Lawrence to make the adaptation, and she and her producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi landed Lynn Ramsay as director by “[courting] her via e-mail for months,” per The New Yorker. Nevertheless, it sounds like acting remains her passion. “Even if I’m doing a really, really intense scene, if I’m very angry or very sad, it’s still an adrenaline rush,” she told the outlet. “And, when I wake up after a cut, none of it is actually happening to me, so I get to have the adrenaline, and the rush, without any of the consequences.”