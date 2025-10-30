Some lucky sucker's gonna end up with Jesse Eisenberg's kidney

In what we know, intellectually, is not intended as a publicity stunt designed to promote his recently revived Now You See Me franchise—but which we cannot, despite ourselves, keep from thinking of as “Jesse Eisenberg magically making a major portion of himself disappear!”—the two-time Oscar nominee has announced that he’ll soon be donating one of his kidneys to a stranger.

Eisenberg revealed plans for his altruistic donation during an interview on Today on Thursday, announcing that he’ll be having the procedure done in mid-December. Noting that he’d tried to undergo the procedure years ago, Eisenberg said he recently resurfaced the urge, and got in touch with medical professionals who help organize kidney donations. At the same time, the A Real Pain star used his platform to emphasize that he thinks more people should undergo the process, citing a crucial lack of organ donations in America. “It’s essentially risk-free and so needed,” Eisenberg said in an interview, “I think people will realize that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.” He also pointed those interested toward the National Kidney Register’s Voucher Program, which allows people who donate kidneys to give family members top priority if they ever end up needing a kidney transplant. (Basically, a way to stop those awkward conversations that presumably occur when a loved one winds up needing one of your kidneys but, whoops, it’s already in Carol from Sheboygan.)

Anyway: Eisenberg has now successfully ensured that pretty much any press done about Now You See Me: Now You Don’t—due in theaters November 14—will now be at least a little bit about this, and done a good deed, and raised awareness for a cause he cares about, all without ever making it seem like it’s all that big a deal for him. How’s that for a pretty nifty magic trick?