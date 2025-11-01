Oh dang, we're getting a Keanu Reeves time loop movie
Reeves is teaming up with Deadpool and Love Death + Robots' Tim Miller for a time loop action film called Shiver.Keanu Reeves in The Matrix: Resurrections, Image: Warner Bros.
As aficionados of the time loop movie concept, we here at The A.V. Club are well aware that a really good cinematic ouroboros requires much more than just a dab hand at goofy montages and a decent understanding of cause and effect: It also relies, extremely heavily, on your leading man or woman. Playing the person who will be the one doing all the looping—and, thus, the only character capable of anything in the way of actual character development and growth—time loop stars carry even more of their film than leads usually do, because audiences are functionally trapped in their existential hell with them. The wrong one can sink even the most clever of ideas.