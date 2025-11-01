Oh dang, we're getting a Keanu Reeves time loop movie

As aficionados of the time loop movie concept, we here at The A.V. Club are well aware that a really good cinematic ouroboros requires much more than just a dab hand at goofy montages and a decent understanding of cause and effect: It also relies, extremely heavily, on your leading man or woman. Playing the person who will be the one doing all the looping—and, thus, the only character capable of anything in the way of actual character development and growth—time loop stars carry even more of their film than leads usually do, because audiences are functionally trapped in their existential hell with them. The wrong one can sink even the most clever of ideas.

Which is why we’re fascinated to hear that Keanu Reeves is set to get a time loop film of his very own, with THR reporting that Reeves is teaming up with Deadpool director Tim Miller for a new film titled Shiver. Written by Ian Shorr, the film has a juicy premise, centered on “a ne’er-do-well smuggler who finds himself in the middle of a deadly double-cross while on a job in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in him surrounded by bodies, hostile mercenaries and thirsty sharks alike. He next finds himself a deathly time loop and scrambling to break the cycle.”

We’ll be honest here: Action movies built from the loop template can be a bit of a hard sell. (Look, for instance, to Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson’s Boss Level, which leaned in very hard on the video game-y-ness of it all, and wore out its welcome pretty quick.) But if there’s one guy who could get us to buy into the premise (besides Tom Cruise, who made a pretty dang good one a few years back), it’s Reeves.

We’re maybe a bit less sold, though, on Miller, who came up as a VFX artist, and has mostly worked in animation in recent years. (He was supposed to direct Deadpool 2, but reportedly had a falling out with Ryan Reynolds; his only other live-action directing job was the unsuccessful Terminator revival Dark Fate.) Reeves previously worked with Miller on a mid-tier episode of his not especially good video game short film anthology show Secret Level, which apparently went well enough for the two to collaborate again.

Warner Bros. is apparently in “final negotiations” to produce Shiver, which is being executive produced by Kingsman guy Matthew Vaughn.