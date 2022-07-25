Keke Palmer is taking inspiration from her current leading role and saying “Nope” to a viral tweet in which her and Emmy-winning actor Zendaya’s career paths are compared.

Gaining traction on the social media site on Saturday, the tweet went on to contrast and compare the two women’s mainstream success, claiming that the actors’ range in popularity “may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.” In the thread, the account continued by pointing out how Palmer’s role in Jordan Peele’s Nope has been looked at as her breakout role, yet she “done sooo much throughout her career.”

Not taking kindly to the discussion, Palmer tweeted, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

Advertisement

The former Nickelodeon star continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Palmer’s resume is definitely a stacked one, from starring in Akeelah And The Bee at the age of eleven, to inspiring all 2000s kids in attempting and then ultimately failing horribly at jump roping due to her role in Disney Channel’s Jump In!. She even got to play herself in Degrassi: The Next Generation, a category which many Oscar-winning actors wish they could include themselves in!

G/O Media may get a commission 50% Off JBL Tour One Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Feature excellent sound clarity to make sure your bass rumbles your stomach and the highest notes resonate through time itself thanks to 40mm drivers, have true adaptive noise cancelling to keep you fully immersed into what you’re listening to, have up to 50 hours of battery life, and can even be used to make calls thanks to the four microphones hidden on them. Buy for $150 from Amazon Advertisement

Just this year, Palmer has gotten to show off her movie star charisma in the UFO horror flick Nope and the 2022 Sundance Film Festival feature Alice, as well as lend her voice to Pixar’s space adventure Lightyear.