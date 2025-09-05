The Yellowstone universe claims Kurt Russell Russell will reunite with his Tequila Sunrise co-star Michelle Pfeiffer in spin-off The Madison.

Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding Yellowstone universe has lassoed another major name. Kurt Russell is taking a ride to Montana for The Madison, per Entertainment Weekly. The show will also star Michelle Pfeiffer, as previously announced. The two shared the screen in 1988’s Tequila Sunrise, so this should serve as a nice little reunion. The spin-off will also reunite Russell with Lost‘s Matthew Fox, his co-star in the 2015 horror-Western Bone Tomahawk. That film was about a clan of cannibalistic cave-dwellers, so hopefully Russell and Fox’s characters will have some slightly less terrifying enemies to face in this series (although cannibalistic cave-dwellers would be a pretty exciting addition to the general Yellowstone oeuvre).