The Yellowstone universe claims Kurt Russell

Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding Yellowstone universe has lassoed another major name. Kurt Russell is taking a ride to Montana for The Madison, per Entertainment Weekly. The show will also star Michelle Pfeiffer, as previously announced. The two shared the screen in 1988’s Tequila Sunrise, so this should serve as a nice little reunion. The spin-off will also reunite Russell with Lost‘s Matthew Fox, his co-star in the 2015 horror-Western Bone Tomahawk. That film was about a clan of cannibalistic cave-dwellers, so hopefully Russell and Fox’s characters will have some slightly less terrifying enemies to face in this series (although cannibalistic cave-dwellers would be a pretty exciting addition to the general Yellowstone oeuvre).
While Sheridan doesn’t seem to have any trouble relocating Oscar and Emmy-caliber actors from Hollywood to the Wild West, Russell has a bit more experience in boots and stirrups than most. His extensive Western credits include Tombstone with Val Kilmer, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, 1976 TV series The Quest, and 1964’s Guns Of Diablo, his first-ever credited role. Here’s hoping he brings back that spiffy Tombstone mustache, though we may have to wait to see it for a while. Per EW, it’s unclear whether Russell will star in the first season of The Madison, or if his character is being held for a future installment. The first season, which the outlet describes as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,” reportedly began filming on-location in Montana last August, before moving to Texas in November and December. A producer recently told Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the series was set to begin production on season two in Texas this month, though Paramount has not officially announced its renewal as of this writing. We’ll see exactly how The Madison fits into the larger Dutton saga whenever the streamer sets an official premiere date.