Lawsuit alleges Kanye's private school didn't have windows because he "doesn't like glass"

It’s apparently Kanye West season all over again in the pop culture world, as a new lawsuit against the rapper/fashion designer/school founder /problem came to light today, not long after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian addressed several of her issues with him—and his numerous public breakdowns/antisemitic comments— on a recent episode of The Kardashians. The lawsuit, meanwhile, focuses on the “school founder ” portion of West’s, let’s say, “eclectic” resumé, referencing his Donda Academy private school in California. Among other things, the suit puts forward the bizarre assertion that Donda had empty windows and skylights with no panes in them, because Kanye “doesn’t like glass.”

Per NBC News, the suit was put forward this week by Isaiah Meadows, who worked at both Donda Academy, as well as its predecessor, Yeezy Christian Academy. Both schools, Meadows’ suit alleges, suffered from serious issues, including sewage systems that would frequently overflow, long periods with no electrical power, and a lack of cleaning staff or supplies that created unhygienic conditions. Meadows’ suit—which is being handled by a law firm that’s running a separate suit from three other teachers who worked for West, with similar allegations—states that he was fired after raising issues about how the school was being run. (It also states that he’s owed back-pay, as well as compensation for rent that the school supposedly offered to pay for him so that he could live close to the school .) Meadows taught faith and physical education at Donda.

Out of all of West’s numerous bizarre ventures, Donda Academy has always seemed like the one with the most potential for real-world harm, on account of its direct proximity to the minds and bodies of children. A lawyer for West has previously pushed back on claims like those in the suit, stating that efforts to paint Donda as a “ dystopian institution designed to satisfy Ye’s idiosyncrasies” were false.