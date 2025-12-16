Utah, get me a Point Break sequel series

Life sure has a sick sense of humor, doesn’t it?

A decade after Hollywood’s last attempt at rebooting Kathryn Bigelow’s surfer movie, Point Break, another one is standing up on its board. Deadline reports that AMC is currently developing a sequel series out of the 1991 blockbuster bromance set in the year of our lord 2026, 35 years after the original. Producer Dave Kalstein, a veteran of the NCIS-iverse and, more recently, Butterfly, is leading the campaign to find the ultimate rush, but it has yet to be given the green light.

The original 1991 film followed undercover cop Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) as he infiltrated a gang of surfers who were also president-themed bank robbers led by the philosophizing surfer Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). Swayze died in 2009, so it’s unclear how Kalstein will continue exploring the Ex-Presidents gang for the series. It seems unlikely that Reeves will make an appearance, and who knows if AMC wants to touch the third rail of Gary Busey, currently on probation for groping two women at a convention in 2022. But the film has a deep bench. Point Break also starred Lori Petty, who recently appeared on 12 episodes of NCIS: Origins, and John C. McGinley, who will appear in the upcoming Scrubs revival.