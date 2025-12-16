Nicki Minaj speedruns MAGA brain rot in flirtatious online beef with Gavin Newsom The pop star entered the culture war, transvestigated the California governor, and auditioned for relevance in the MAGA attention economy.

If all modern politics is a form of performance, this week offered a masterclass in farce, one taught by Nicki Minaj and featuring Gavin Newsom. What started as a clumsy, half-defensive, off-the-cuff statement about trans kids has metastasized into something far stranger: one of the most beloved rappers of the 21st century declaring herself locked in mortal online combat with the governor of California. This largely one-sided feud culminated, fittingly, with the rumored presidential hopeful tweeting an edit that uses a 12-second clip from Megan Thee Stallion’s diss track about Nicki Minaj to call the current president a sex offender. Two birds with one stone, and whatnot.

The inciting incident was Newsom’s appearance on The Ezra Klein Show. In an attempt to justify the discrepancy between his stance on trans athletes and his stance on trans people at large, he uttered the (apparently damning) phrase “I want to see trans kids,” before adding that he has a trans godson and has signed more pro-trans legislation than any other governor. Despite the statement hardly being the pinnacle of leftist ideology, hedged as it is by Newsom’s own questionable views on the logistics of trans rights in day-to-day life, it didn’t take long for the comment to land exactly where it always does: on right-wing social media accounts hoping to farm outrage bait. Enter Nicki Minaj, now in her increasingly comfortable role as celebrity culture-war foot soldier.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote on X. This is obviously something of a repackaging of Newsom’s original sentiment, considering his words were clearly not intended as some sort of platform-defining policy statement, but it doesn’t matter; the clip was clipped, the damage was done, and Nicki Minaj wanted to see him pay for it tenfold: “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.” The underlying implication of the message is self-evident: trans kids are inherently unhealthy, unsafe, or unhappy, and acknowledging their existence is in itself somehow sinister. It is, unsurprisingly, yet more recycled conservative panic rhetoric—now in pop-star packaging. To butcher the words of another lunatic, I suppose there are dogwhistles everywhere for those with the ears to listen.