Let’s start with the obvious caveat here: Actors—especially actors living in the Marvel ecosystem for more than a decade at this point, and who have learned what’s good for them—lie about future projects all the time. So when Mark Ruffalo responds to questions about his expected involvement in next year’s Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day, by saying that he’s “still waiting to hear” about being in the movie, and that he hasn’t “read a script yet” for a flick that’s been filming in Scotland since last month, it’s possible he’s just following the dictates of Marvel’s PR apparatus and lying his Task-loving head off

Still, Ruffalo did seem sincere when questioned by Entertainment Tonight about the reports, offering up an affably baffled suggestion that he doesn’t know much more about the movements of the Marvel machine than the rest of us. He does sound enthusiastic about potentially coming back to the role of Bruce Banner for the first time since 2022’s She-Hulk, noting that “If it does happen, it would be incredible.”

Details about Brand New Day are being kept tightly under wraps, so all we’ve really had to go on has been various casting announcements that have slipped out. (The Ruffalo one was a biggie, but possibly even larger was the reveal that Tom Holland’s old buddy Jon Bernthal would appear in the film as his recently resurgent Punisher, suggesting a bigger intersection between the newly anonymized Peter Parker’s adventures and New York’s street-level crimefighting side.) The film is, somewhat amazingly, the very next movie set on the Marvel release schedule, despite not being out until July of 2026; the gap between the movie and this summer’s Fantastic Four: First Steps is the longest since the (mostly COVID-mandated) gap between Spider-Man; Far From Home and Black Widow that encompassed all of 2020.