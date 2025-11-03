John Oliver does not give the green light to Trump's tone-deaf Great Gatsby party
The president threw his "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody"-themed event as SNAP benefits lapsed for millions of Americans.Screenshot: Last Week Tonight/YouTube
Trump spent the weekend partying it up Gatsby-style at Mar-a-Lago while vital SNAP benefits lapsed for millions, the irony of which was not lost on John Oliver. “Trump is going to have to own the consequences here, and even as he continues to blame Democrats for this shutdown, he somehow manages to make the optics even worse,” he said during his Last Week Tonight opening monologue on Sunday (per The Independent). CNN’s coverage of the Halloween event didn’t help; Oliver included a clip of the network describing The Great Gatsby as a a book “about rich people partying,” which the host pointed out must be “pretty infuriating to whatever exhausted high school freshman just wrote a 4,000-word essay about Great Gatsby as a grim meditation on the disillusionment of the American Dream.”